Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.03

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.03 and traded as high as $36.57. Euroseas shares last traded at $36.06, with a volume of 269,589 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ESEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Euroseas from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $252.64 million, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. Euroseas had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Euroseas Ltd. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Euroseas by 2,272.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

