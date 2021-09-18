Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.08

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.08 and traded as high as $8.10. Innodata shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 27,601 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $217.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.02 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08.

Get Innodata alerts:

In related news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $40,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,268 shares of company stock valued at $84,269 over the last ninety days. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Innodata by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Innodata by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 355,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 114,797 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Innodata by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 28,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innodata by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Innodata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innodata Company Profile (NASDAQ:INOD)

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.