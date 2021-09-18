Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.08

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.08 and traded as high as $8.10. Innodata shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 27,601 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $217.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.02 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08.
In related news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $40,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,268 shares of company stock valued at $84,269 over the last ninety days. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Innodata Company Profile (NASDAQ:INOD)
Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications.
