Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.37

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.37 and traded as high as $8.95. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 538,322 shares traded.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Liberty All-Star Equity Fund to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.30 to $1.15 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 90.2% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 8,178 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the second quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

