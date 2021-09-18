Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.35

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.35 and traded as high as $20.16. Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at $20.07, with a volume of 1,337 shares changing hands.

MRWSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. AlphaValue raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.7612 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s payout ratio is presently 164.86%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.