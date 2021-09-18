Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.68

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.68 and traded as high as $5.60. Lynas Rare Earths shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 102,031 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LYSCF)

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

