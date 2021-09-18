Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ANFGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,525.00.

ANFGF stock opened at $19.48 on Thursday. Antofagasta has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

