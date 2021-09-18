Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) to Buy

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Separately, Nomura cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

NYSE:ASX opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ASE Technology has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter valued at $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASE Technology (ASX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.