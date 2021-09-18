Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF)

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Drax Group stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. Drax Group has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.71.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

