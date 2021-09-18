ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays set a $329.68 price objective on shares of ASM International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of ASM International to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $433.40 on Thursday. ASM International has a 1 year low of $137.90 and a 1 year high of $448.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 1.35.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $411.81 million during the quarter.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

