Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Altus Group Limited Reduced by Analyst (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Altus Group in a report released on Tuesday, September 14th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. Cormark also issued estimates for Altus Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.45.

Altus Group stock opened at C$62.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$62.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.59. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$47.10 and a 12-month high of C$68.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.82%.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

