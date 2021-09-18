Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Raised by Truist Securiti

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of European Wax Center in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

European Wax Center stock opened at $30.27 on Thursday. European Wax Center has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

