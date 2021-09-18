Head-To-Head Survey: Parkson Retail Group (OTCMKTS:PKSGY) vs. Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) and Parkson Retail Group (OTCMKTS:PKSGY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get Arkema alerts:

This table compares Arkema and Parkson Retail Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arkema 12.82% 11.67% 5.72% Parkson Retail Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Arkema and Parkson Retail Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arkema 1 6 6 0 2.38 Parkson Retail Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arkema currently has a consensus price target of $126.72, indicating a potential downside of 5.43%. Given Arkema’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arkema is more favorable than Parkson Retail Group.

Volatility and Risk

Arkema has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parkson Retail Group has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arkema and Parkson Retail Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arkema $9.01 billion 1.14 $379.24 million $5.83 22.98 Parkson Retail Group $727.27 million 0.12 -$32.23 million N/A N/A

Arkema has higher revenue and earnings than Parkson Retail Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Arkema shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arkema beats Parkson Retail Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment. The Industrials Specialties segment groups the following business units: thiochemicals, fluorochemicals, polymethyl methacrylate, and hydrogen peroxides. The Coating Solutions segment proposes solutions for decorative paints, industrial coatings, adhesives, and high-growth acrylic applications. The company was founded on January 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Colombes, France.

Parkson Retail Group Company Profile

Parkson Retail Group Limited operates and manages a network of department stores, shopping malls, city outlets, supermarkets, and food and beverage outlets. The company offers various brands of fashion and lifestyle related merchandise focusing on four categories, which include fashion and apparel, cosmetics and accessories, household and electrical, and groceries and perishables targeting the young and contemporary market. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 Parkson stores, 2 Parkson Newcore city malls, and 1 Lion mall in 28 cities in the People's Republic of China. It also provides consultancy and management, property management, and food and beverage management services, as well as consumer financing. In addition, the company operates as a licensor for the Franco brand. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Parkson Retail Group Limited is a subsidiary of PRG Corporation Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.