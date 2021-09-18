Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Herbalife Nutrition in a report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HLF. Citigroup decreased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

NYSE HLF opened at $44.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.44.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,625 shares of company stock worth $415,666 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter valued at $172,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

