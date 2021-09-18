Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karooooo Ltd. is a provider in the telematics industry which offers real-time mobility data analytics solutions for smart transportation. Karooooo Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KARO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair set a $35.13 price target on shares of Karooooo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.83.

KARO stock opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63. Karooooo has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Karooooo will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KARO. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,615,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,691,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,672,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

