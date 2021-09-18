Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huaneng Power Intl. develops, constructs, owns and operates large coal-fired power plants throughout China. They own and operate power plants located in Liaoning, Fujian, Hebei, Jiangsu and Guangdong. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HNP. Citigroup downgraded Huaneng Power International from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. lowered Huaneng Power International from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of HNP stock opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Huaneng Power International has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $23.02.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Huaneng Power International will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 251,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 138,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 41,503 shares in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

