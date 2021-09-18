Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EGO. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth about $105,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 318.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth about $117,000. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

