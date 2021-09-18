Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. FBN Securities began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,509,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $99,997.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,038 shares of company stock worth $8,807,290 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Tenable by 66.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.00 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.42. Tenable has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

