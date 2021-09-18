ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.15.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ChampionX by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 357.56 and a beta of 3.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.57.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that ChampionX will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

