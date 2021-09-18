Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Team17 Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Team17 Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 784.60 ($10.25).
Shares of TM17 opened at GBX 720 ($9.41) on Tuesday. Team17 Group has a twelve month low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The company has a market cap of £946.61 million and a P/E ratio of 42.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 795.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 751.71.
Team17 Group Company Profile
Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.
Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.