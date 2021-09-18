Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Team17 Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Team17 Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 784.60 ($10.25).

Shares of TM17 opened at GBX 720 ($9.41) on Tuesday. Team17 Group has a twelve month low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The company has a market cap of £946.61 million and a P/E ratio of 42.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 795.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 751.71.

In related news, insider Martin Hellawell purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of £80,000 ($104,520.51).

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

