Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a one-bank holding company incorporated to serve as a holding company for First Community Bank. The company’s primary business is ownership and supervision of the bank. The company, through the Bank, conducts a traditional and community-oriented commercial banking business, and offers services including personal and business checking accounts and time deposits, money market accounts and regular savings accounts. “

Unity Bancorp stock opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $241.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.37. Unity Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 31.38%. On average, analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.44%.

In other news, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $246,070.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,784.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John J. Kauchak sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $140,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,616 shares of company stock valued at $461,121. Insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 785,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 89,688 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 206,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 121,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 245,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

