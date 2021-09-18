Short Interest in ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Declines By 55.0%

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,600 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the August 15th total of 486,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

ZZHGF stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.99. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products, covering accident insurance, bond insurance, health insurance, liability insurance, credit insurance, cargo insurance, and household property insurance. The company operates through the following segments: Insurance, Technology and Others.

