NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Short Interest Update

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 88.7% from the August 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of XSNX stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. NovAccess Global has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.97.

NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

NovAccess Global, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients. The company was founded on February 25, 1997 and is headquartered in Chesterland, OH.

