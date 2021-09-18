Truist Securiti Weighs in on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $5.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.64 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $164.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $138.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.60. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $106.92 and a twelve month high of $178.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 846.5% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 65.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 81.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 260,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth about $233,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

