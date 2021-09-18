ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €13.70 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €13.70 ($16.12) price target from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €11.81 ($13.89).

ENI stock opened at €10.95 ($12.88) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion and a PE ratio of -157.49. ENI has a 1-year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 1-year high of €10.81 ($12.72). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

