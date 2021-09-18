Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €93.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, September 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €98.36 ($115.71).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €80.36 ($94.54) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €81.97 and its 200 day moving average price is €85.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.91. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 52 week high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

