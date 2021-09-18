Brokers Offer Predictions for Enerpac Tool Group Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAC. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,516,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,374,000 after purchasing an additional 689,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,396,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,438,000 after buying an additional 575,481 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 253,261 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,137,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,084,000 after purchasing an additional 135,120 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

