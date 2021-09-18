UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €13.40 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) received a €13.40 ($15.76) target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) price objective on UniCredit in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €13.55 ($15.94) price objective on UniCredit in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) price objective on UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on UniCredit in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on UniCredit in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UniCredit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €11.81 ($13.89).

UniCredit has a one year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a one year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

