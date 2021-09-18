Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for GlaxoSmithKline plc Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s FY2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GSK. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $38.93 on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 70.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,030 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,651,000 after buying an additional 31,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 32,568 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 156.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

