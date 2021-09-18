Dash Market Capitalization Achieves $2.10 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One Dash coin can now be bought for approximately $203.49 or 0.00421638 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Dash has a total market capitalization of $2.10 billion and approximately $269.82 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002272 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006446 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.32 or 0.00995258 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,335,841 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

