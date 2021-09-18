Reviewing Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI)

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.8% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.6% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poseida Therapeutics N/A N/A -$129.77 million ($3.61) -2.22 Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$36.91 million ($4.49) -1.08

Poseida Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Poseida Therapeutics and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Checkmate Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Poseida Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 400.00%. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 290.14%. Given Poseida Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Poseida Therapeutics is more favorable than Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poseida Therapeutics N/A -63.62% -43.88% Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A -46.05% -43.21%

Summary

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals beats Poseida Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC. It is also developing P-OTC-101, a liver-directed gene therapy for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase; and P-MMUT-101, a liver-directed gene therapy for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia. In addition, the company is developing a portfolio of allogeneic dual CAR product candidates. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma. The company has strategic alliances with Merck KGaA and Pfizer. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

