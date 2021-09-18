Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.94.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYFT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Lyft alerts:

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $778,239.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,626,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,368,480,000 after acquiring an additional 644,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,235,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $899,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,849 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,148,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $432,324,000 after buying an additional 669,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lyft by 174.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $369,188,000 after buying an additional 3,881,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Lyft by 7.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,201,931 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $254,133,000 after purchasing an additional 308,560 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYFT stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lyft has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $68.28.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.