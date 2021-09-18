aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) PT Raised to $20.00 at Oppenheimer

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LIFE. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut aTyr Pharma from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, aTyr Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.08.

LIFE stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $174.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 75.60% and a negative net margin of 155.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the second quarter worth $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the second quarter worth $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter worth $60,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in aTyr Pharma by 18.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the second quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

