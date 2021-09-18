BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on BELLUS Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BELLUS Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.95.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLU opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $472.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.25. BELLUS Health has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.34.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 311,879.97% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. On average, research analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLU. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 348.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 170,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 132,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 2,813.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813,619 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,068,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 211,452 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.