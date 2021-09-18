SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

SVB Leerink reiterated their hold rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.77.

NYSE:PFE opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 719,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,054,000 after buying an additional 88,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

