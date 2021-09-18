Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Acquires £299.20 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider Ben Thompson acquired 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,360 ($17.77) per share, for a total transaction of £299.20 ($390.91).

Ben Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Ben Thompson acquired 22 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55) per share, for a total transaction of £312.40 ($408.15).

On Wednesday, July 14th, Ben Thompson purchased 24 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($16.33) per share, for a total transaction of £300 ($391.95).

LON:MAB1 opened at GBX 1,305 ($17.05) on Friday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12-month low of GBX 682 ($8.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,500 ($19.60). The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £693.65 million and a P/E ratio of 55.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,346.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,240.61.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.