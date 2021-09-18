Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Shares Up 6.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) shot up 6.6% on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $150.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cortexyme traded as high as $89.51 and last traded at $89.51. 4,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 266,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.94.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

In other Cortexyme news, insider Michael J. Detke sold 10,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 22,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total value of $2,096,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,490. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter worth $286,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter worth $2,048,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter worth $2,953,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 66.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cortexyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.