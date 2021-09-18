Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $10.32, but opened at $10.65. Barnes & Noble Education shares last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 231 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Outerbridge Capital Management sold 942,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $8,375,811.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Shar sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $122,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,645.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,078,105 shares of company stock valued at $9,667,421 over the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $564.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.80%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 55.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,048,000 after buying an additional 1,928,934 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 115.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,076,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,970,000 after buying an additional 1,111,723 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 503.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 665,192 shares during the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter valued at about $5,355,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 122.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 522,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

