Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Insider Lynne Weedall Buys 4,000 Shares

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) insider Lynne Weedall acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 399 ($5.21) per share, for a total transaction of £15,960 ($20,851.84).

LON:DOCS opened at GBX 397 ($5.19) on Friday. Dr. Martens plc has a one year low of GBX 376 ($4.91) and a one year high of GBX 521.60 ($6.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 423.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 453.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 110.28.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dr. Martens to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a £125 ($163.31) target price on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

