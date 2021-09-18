Michael Topham Sells 125,000 Shares of Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) Stock

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) insider Michael Topham sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.00), for a total transaction of £478,750 ($625,489.94).

Michael Topham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 5th, Michael Topham sold 28,708 shares of Biffa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42), for a total transaction of £97,033.04 ($126,774.29).

LON BIFF opened at GBX 372.50 ($4.87) on Friday. Biffa plc has a 52-week low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 419.50 ($5.48). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 368.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 313.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -27.19.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIFF. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on shares of Biffa in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Biffa in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Biffa Company Profile

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

