VIZIO Holding Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 21st (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO’s (NYSE:VZIO) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, September 21st. VIZIO had issued 12,250,000 shares in its public offering on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $257,250,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VIZIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $19.08 on Friday. VIZIO has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $401.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that VIZIO will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $177,036.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $391,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,753.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,314,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,850,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,989,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,565,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $618,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

