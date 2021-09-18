BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $124.36, but opened at $120.14. BlackLine shares last traded at $125.52, with a volume of 544 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $53,924.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,919,144.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,983 shares of company stock worth $21,757,049. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.74 and its 200-day moving average is $111.40.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. On average, analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 28.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,741,000 after purchasing an additional 46,922 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 22.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,006,000 after purchasing an additional 40,393 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in BlackLine during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 107.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,091,000 after purchasing an additional 459,630 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in BlackLine by 3.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

