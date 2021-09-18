Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carlsberg A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlsberg A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average is $35.07. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.