Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.55.

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.10 million, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.11. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 million. Analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNCE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $24,052,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 102,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 55.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

