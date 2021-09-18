Viasat Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 5,016 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 601% compared to the typical volume of 716 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 376.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on VSAT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

VSAT opened at $50.85 on Friday. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.19, a PEG ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $664.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viasat will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

