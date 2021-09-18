Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil’s FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

IDEXY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a sell rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Industria de Diseño Textil currently has an average rating of Hold.

Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $116.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

