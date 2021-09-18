Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) to Buy

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2021

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil’s FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

IDEXY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a sell rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Industria de Diseño Textil currently has an average rating of Hold.

Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $116.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.