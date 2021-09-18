Paul Johnson Purchases 500,000 Shares of Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) Stock

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) insider Paul Johnson acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Paul Johnson acquired 500,000 shares of Power Metal Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Shares of LON POW opened at GBX 2.10 ($0.03) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £26.16 million and a P/E ratio of -10.50. Power Metal Resources plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 3.49 ($0.05). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.22.

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America, Australia, and Africa. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth elements, and platinum group metals. The company holds an interest in four nickel-cobalt exploration licenses in Cameroon; 70% interest in the Kisinka project situated in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and 30% interest in the Silver Peak project located in British Columbia, as well as owns an interest in projects located in Botswana and Tanzania.

