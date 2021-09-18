Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 3,766 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 167% compared to the average volume of 1,408 call options.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,248,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $617,378,000 after buying an additional 890,906 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,783,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,595 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,526 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,579,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $170,125,000 after acquiring an additional 782,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA opened at $28.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.