Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Olin in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Olin’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

OLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.47.

OLN opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average of $44.02. Olin has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $52.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.41, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. Olin’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -59.26%.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Olin by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Olin by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Olin by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Olin by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

