National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) vs. Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Head-To-Head Survey

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) and Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.6% of National Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of National Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares National Bank and Synovus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank 31.22% 12.96% 1.57% Synovus Financial 28.77% 14.65% 1.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for National Bank and Synovus Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50 Synovus Financial 0 1 7 0 2.88

National Bank currently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.39%. Synovus Financial has a consensus price target of $44.39, suggesting a potential upside of 10.23%. Given Synovus Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than National Bank.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Bank and Synovus Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank $358.26 million 3.09 $88.59 million $2.91 12.36 Synovus Financial $2.31 billion 2.55 $373.70 million $2.41 16.71

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than National Bank. National Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synovus Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

National Bank has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

National Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Synovus Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. National Bank pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Synovus Financial pays out 54.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico. The company was founded by Thomas Metzger on June 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking. The Wholesale Banking business segment serves primarily larger corporate customers by providing commercial lending and deposit services through specialty teams including middle market, CRE, senior housing, national accounts, premium finance, structured lending, healthcare, asset-based lending, and community investment capital. The Financial Management Services (FMS) business segment serves its customers by providing mortgage and trust services and also specializing in professional portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, the execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management, financial planning, and family office services, as well as the provision of individual investment advice on equity a

