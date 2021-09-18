Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Century Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.52. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.49 EPS.

Get Century Communities alerts:

CCS has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

CCS stock opened at $65.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $36.84 and a 12-month high of $83.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.49.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 8.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.65%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.